Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FTRE. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Fortrea in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fortrea from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Fortrea from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortrea in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Fortrea from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.17.

Shares of Fortrea stock opened at $9.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $891.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.81. Fortrea has a 12-month low of $3.97 and a 12-month high of $25.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.72.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $693.90 million for the quarter. Fortrea had a negative net margin of 37.57% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortrea will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortrea news, Director Erin L. Russell acquired 9,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.15 per share, with a total value of $100,018.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 9,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,018.10. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jill G. Mcconnell sold 3,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total transaction of $32,285.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 58,770 shares in the company, valued at $601,217.10. The trade was a 5.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 72,354 shares of company stock valued at $507,168 and have sold 10,311 shares valued at $94,635. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in Fortrea by 9,577.5% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,831 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Fortrea in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Fortrea by 6,802.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,578 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Fortrea by 88.2% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Fortrea by 74.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter.

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

