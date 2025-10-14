Commercial Metals (CMC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, October 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.32 per share and revenue of $2.0994 billion for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, October 16, 2025 at 11:00 AM ET.

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

CMC opened at $59.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $37.92 and a 12-month high of $64.53.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on CMC shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Commercial Metals from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Commercial Metals from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Friday, June 20th. Wall Street Zen raised Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.39.

Institutional Trading of Commercial Metals

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 12,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 6,443 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 7,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 140.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 6,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.