Zacks Research Reduces Earnings Estimates for Teck Resources

Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for Teck Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 9th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.37. The consensus estimate for Teck Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.53 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 2.51%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TECK. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Stifel Canada upgraded Teck Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group raised Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teck Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $44.52 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.63. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of $28.32 and a 1 year high of $51.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $437,657,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 1,555.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,738,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $231,719,000 after buying an additional 5,391,907 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Teck Resources by 56.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,530,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $419,970,000 after buying an additional 4,180,623 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP purchased a new stake in Teck Resources during the second quarter worth about $97,536,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Teck Resources during the second quarter worth about $83,322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0918 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.74%.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

