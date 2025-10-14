Roth Capital Forecasts ESS Tech’s FY2027 Earnings (NYSE:GWH)

ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital issued their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of ESS Tech in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 10th. Roth Capital analyst J. Clare anticipates that the company will earn ($0.57) per share for the year. Roth Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for ESS Tech’s current full-year earnings is ($6.87) per share.

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. ESS Tech had a negative net margin of 1,217.22% and a negative return on equity of 321.20%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on GWH. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ESS Tech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of ESS Tech from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of ESS Tech in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $2.88.

NYSE:GWH opened at $9.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.83. The stock has a market cap of $134.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.23. ESS Tech has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $13.87.

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

