BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BT Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

BT Brands Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:BTBD opened at $1.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.87 and its 200-day moving average is $1.47. BT Brands has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $5.60.

BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.78 million for the quarter. BT Brands had a negative return on equity of 23.49% and a negative net margin of 14.25%.

BT Brands Company Profile

BT Brands, Inc owns and operates fast-food restaurants in the north central region of United States. The company operates Burger Time restaurants located in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and a Dairy Queen franchise in Ham Lake, Minnesota. Its Burger Time restaurants provide various burgers and other food products, such as chicken sandwiches, pulled pork sandwiches, chicken chunks, side dishes, and soft drinks; and Dairy Queen restaurant offers burgers, chicken, sides, ice cream and other desserts, and various beverages.

