Q3 EPS Estimate for USANA Health Sciences Reduced by Analyst

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Sidoti Csr cut their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for USANA Health Sciences in a research note issued on Friday, October 10th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.85. The consensus estimate for USANA Health Sciences’ current full-year earnings is $2.45 per share.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

USANA Health Sciences Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of USNA opened at $20.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.26. The firm has a market cap of $375.91 million, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.61. USANA Health Sciences has a 12 month low of $19.88 and a 12 month high of $41.83.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 3.79%.The company had revenue of $200.22 million for the quarter. USANA Health Sciences has set its Q3 2025 guidance at -0.150–0.150 EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 1,058 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $30,787.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Mulham Mulham sold 3,515 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $106,363.90. Following the transaction, the insider owned 9,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,207.60. The trade was a 27.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On USANA Health Sciences

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USNA. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 339.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

