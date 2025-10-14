Centerra Gold Q3 EPS Increased by Raymond James Financial

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James Financial increased their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a research note issued on Thursday, October 9th. Raymond James Financial analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.20. Raymond James Financial has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.59 per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CGAU. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from $12.00 to $9.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut Centerra Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Centerra Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.83.

Centerra Gold stock opened at $11.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.08, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.88. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.64.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $288.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.42 million. Centerra Gold had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 9.12%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Centerra Gold by 63.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in Centerra Gold by 9.7% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,649,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,241,000 after buying an additional 323,860 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Centerra Gold by 104.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 150,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 76,903 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Centerra Gold by 71.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,521,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,183,000 after buying an additional 1,049,152 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Centerra Gold by 12.1% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 138,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 14,985 shares during the period. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

