Kinder Morgan (KMI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) is expected to be announcing its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share and revenue of $3.9787 billion for the quarter. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS.Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q3 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, October 22, 2025 at 4:30 PM ET.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Kinder Morgan to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE KMI opened at $27.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Kinder Morgan has a 12-month low of $23.94 and a 12-month high of $31.48. The company has a market capitalization of $60.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.24 and its 200-day moving average is $27.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a $0.2925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.90%.

KMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.88.

In other Kinder Morgan news, EVP Dax Sanders sold 30,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $814,935.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 292,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,898,600. The trade was a 9.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 45,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $1,273,550.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,174 shares of company stock valued at $3,727,678. Corporate insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMI. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at about $168,000. Keel Point LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 8.9% during the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 10,221 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 17.3% during the second quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 10,261 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth about $453,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

