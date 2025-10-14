Synovus Financial (SNV) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.35 per share and revenue of $604.59 million for the quarter. Synovus Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.Parties may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, October 16, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $592.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.89 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 21.52%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Synovus Financial to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:SNV opened at $46.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.44. Synovus Financial has a 1 year low of $35.94 and a 1 year high of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Blair bought 4,040 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.40 per share, with a total value of $199,576.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 164,378 shares in the company, valued at $8,120,273.20. The trade was a 2.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory G. Montana bought 1,000 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $46,740.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 4,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,898.34. The trade was a 29.93% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 8,040 shares of company stock worth $392,916. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Synovus Financial in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 6.5% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 23.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 70.4% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 7,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 29.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 47,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 10,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

SNV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Synovus Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Synovus Financial from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Synovus Financial from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. UBS Group cut shares of Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Friday, July 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.50.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

