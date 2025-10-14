HudBay Minerals Q3 EPS Lowered by Raymond James Financial

HudBay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) – Equities researchers at Raymond James Financial lowered their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of HudBay Minerals in a research report issued on Thursday, October 9th. Raymond James Financial analyst J. Elliott now forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.18. Raymond James Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for HudBay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for HudBay Minerals’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

HudBay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The mining company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. HudBay Minerals had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 13.13%.The business had revenue of $536.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.21 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Veritas upgraded HudBay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised HudBay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

HudBay Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of HudBay Minerals stock opened at $17.60 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.97 and a 200 day moving average of $10.24. HudBay Minerals has a 12 month low of $5.95 and a 12 month high of $17.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HudBay Minerals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HudBay Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth about $762,000. L1 Capital Pty Ltd increased its position in HudBay Minerals by 4.4% during the second quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 15,054,087 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $159,864,000 after buying an additional 630,703 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in HudBay Minerals by 117.1% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 26,340 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 14,210 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in HudBay Minerals by 51.2% during the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 65,672 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 22,251 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury increased its position in HudBay Minerals by 245.9% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 58,014 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 41,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

HudBay Minerals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0073 per share. This is a boost from HudBay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 17.0%. HudBay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 1.37%.

About HudBay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

