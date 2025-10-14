Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF $IMTM

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report) by 32.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 239,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,536 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.35% of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF worth $10,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IMTM. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 595,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,787,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 125,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after buying an additional 4,245 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 214,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 284,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IMTM stock opened at $47.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.78. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $48.25.

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

