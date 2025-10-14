Albion Crown Vct C (LON:CRWC) Issues Earnings Results

Albion Crown Vct C (LON:CRWC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 0.07 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Albion Crown Vct C Stock Down 8.0%

LON CRWC opened at GBX 37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £191.85 million and a P/E ratio of 2,067.04. Albion Crown Vct C has a 12 month low of GBX 37 and a 12 month high of GBX 42.20.

