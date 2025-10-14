Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Sells 13,746 Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF $CGDV

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 614,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,746 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned 0.13% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF worth $24,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CGDV. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 9,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 140.7% during the second quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 63,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 37,296 shares during the period. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. now owns 125,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,961,000 after acquiring an additional 10,883 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 123,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,891,000 after acquiring an additional 21,699 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 6,083.2% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 15,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 15,573 shares during the period.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of CGDV stock opened at $41.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.81. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 12-month low of $30.94 and a 12-month high of $42.66.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.1359 per share. This is an increase from Capital Group Dividend Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

