Hercules Capital, Inc. $HTGC Stock Holdings Lifted by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 203,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,237 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Hercules Capital worth $3,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HTGC. CWM LLC lifted its position in Hercules Capital by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in Hercules Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Hercules Capital by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. 19.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on HTGC shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

Hercules Capital Stock Up 2.5%

Hercules Capital stock opened at $17.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.39. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.65 and a 52 week high of $22.04.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $137.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.47 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 51.46% and a return on equity of 16.54%. Hercules Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hercules Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.0%. This is an increase from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.96%.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.