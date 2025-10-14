IFC Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 41,037 The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. $EL

IFC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 41,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,316,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1,182.1% during the first quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 2,240.0% in the 1st quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 246.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Estee Lauder Companies Trading Up 5.6%

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $92.54 on Tuesday. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.37 and a 12-month high of $96.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.26. The company has a market capitalization of $33.30 billion, a PE ratio of -29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Estee Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estee Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 12.37% and a negative net margin of 7.91%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-2.100 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, VP Lande Rashida La sold 6,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total transaction of $589,593.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total value of $339,288.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,418,650.35. This trade represents a 19.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $60.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.30.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

