Naviter Wealth LLC Has $64.07 Million Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF $AMLP

Naviter Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,311,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 194,949 shares during the quarter. Alerian MLP ETF comprises approximately 7.9% of Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Naviter Wealth LLC owned 0.61% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $64,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMLP. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 3,080,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,002,000 after acquiring an additional 740,605 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1,737.3% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 520,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,026,000 after acquiring an additional 492,007 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,238,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,232,000 after acquiring an additional 437,947 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,563,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,140,000 after acquiring an additional 401,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 509.4% during the 1st quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 304,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,825,000 after acquiring an additional 254,679 shares during the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $45.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.42. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $43.75 and a one year high of $53.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.28.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.