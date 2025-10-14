LRI Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

LRI Investments LLC lessened its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $569,217,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 6,237.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,350,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,618 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,399,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,416 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,781,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,583,000 after purchasing an additional 587,036 shares during the period. Finally, Abdiel Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $164,835,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HCA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $404.00 to $401.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Barclays upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $444.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.31.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In other news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.84, for a total value of $1,606,670.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 31,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,194,716.52. This trade represents a 10.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare Trading Down 1.1%

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $410.71 on Tuesday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.98 and a twelve month high of $439.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $406.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $376.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.20 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $18.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.49 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 7,363.11% and a net margin of 8.21%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.50 EPS. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.500-27.000 EPS. Equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.11%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

See Also

