Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Sells 156 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. $ZBH

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. decreased its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1,452.4% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 326 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zimmer Biomet news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $156,225.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 6,833 shares in the company, valued at $711,656.95. This trade represents a 18.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $95.13 on Tuesday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.22 and a fifty-two week high of $114.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.67.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 10.51%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. Zimmer Biomet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.100-8.300 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZBH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rothschild Redb raised shares of Zimmer Biomet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $111.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $130.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.16.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

