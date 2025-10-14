Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF $USMV

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,861,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Sensible Money LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 8,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 82.0% during the first quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USMV opened at $94.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.88. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $83.99 and a 1 year high of $95.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

