Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $7,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth about $894,764,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 92.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,401,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $826,030,000 after buying an additional 672,306 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,963,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,515,984,000 after purchasing an additional 500,764 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 201.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 675,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $382,908,000 after purchasing an additional 451,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 640,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $377,407,000 after purchasing an additional 252,056 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

ROP stock opened at $512.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $517.98 and a 200-day moving average of $546.75. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $492.25 and a 12-month high of $595.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $55.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.00.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NASDAQ:ROP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 20.62% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 19.750-20.000 EPS. Q1 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.740 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In related news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.17, for a total transaction of $846,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 38,932 shares in the company, valued at $21,964,266.44. The trade was a 3.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 352 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.25, for a total value of $195,800.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,408,687.50. This represents a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $695.00 to $703.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Roper Technologies from $562.00 to $550.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $561.00 to $577.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $635.27.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

