Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $8.83 Million Stock Position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF $AVUS

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,931 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $8,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVUS. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avantis U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AVUS opened at $107.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.05. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $79.20 and a 52 week high of $109.75.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.