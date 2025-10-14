Naviter Wealth LLC Trims Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Naviter Wealth LLC lessened its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,327 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 38 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 54 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 3.2%

GS stock opened at $788.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $762.04 and a 200 day moving average of $665.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $439.38 and a 52 week high of $825.25.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.82 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 6,008 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.39, for a total value of $4,310,079.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 65,761 shares in the company, valued at $47,176,283.79. This trade represents a 8.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 6,608 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.31, for a total transaction of $4,706,944.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 126,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,876,426.56. This trade represents a 4.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,323 shares of company stock valued at $28,111,828 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $725.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $762.00 to $805.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $752.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $746.69.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

