IFC Advisors LLC Sells 2,787 Shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF $UYLD

IFC Advisors LLC decreased its position in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF (NASDAQ:UYLD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 146,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,787 shares during the period. Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of IFC Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. IFC Advisors LLC owned about 0.72% of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF worth $7,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN purchased a new position in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $250,000. Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $342,000.

Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ UYLD opened at $51.21 on Tuesday. Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.74 and a twelve month high of $51.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.24 and its 200 day moving average is $51.17.

Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF Increases Dividend

Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.2245 per share. This is a boost from Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th.

The Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF (UYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in a broad portfolio of fixed income securities of various credit qualities. Selection is based on fundamental analysis and managed to provide a dollar-weighted average maturity of less than two years UYLD was launched on Oct 24, 2022 and is issued by Angel Oak.

