HP Inc. $HPQ Shares Acquired by IFC Advisors LLC

IFC Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,920 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the quarter. IFC Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HPQ. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,663 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 254,092 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after acquiring an additional 8,910 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,760 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,270 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 5,549 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in HP in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of HP in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of HP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.71.

Insider Transactions at HP

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $920,471.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3 shares in the company, valued at $80.55. This represents a 99.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Up 7.0%

HP stock opened at $27.34 on Tuesday. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.21 and a 52 week high of $39.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.29.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. HP had a net margin of 4.83% and a negative return on equity of 262.03%. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. HP has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.870-0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

