Naviter Wealth LLC Grows Stake in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. $BBVA

Naviter Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,672 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,843 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria were worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BBVA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,941,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,020,000 after buying an additional 1,014,305 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 6.6% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 5,578,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,978,000 after acquiring an additional 347,564 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 6.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,364,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,204,000 after acquiring an additional 137,602 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,296,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,659,000 after purchasing an additional 71,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 988,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,193,000 after purchasing an additional 114,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria Stock Up 1.7%

BBVA stock opened at $18.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.19. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. has a 12 month low of $9.23 and a 12 month high of $19.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria Announces Dividend

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $10.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 6th will be paid a $0.3736 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 395.0%. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BBVA shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

About Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

