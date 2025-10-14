Capital Southwest Corporation $CSWC Shares Bought by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,105 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,352 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Capital Southwest worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the first quarter worth $415,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 8.1% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,319 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWC opened at $20.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.60. Capital Southwest Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $17.46 and a fifty-two week high of $25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Capital Southwest ( NASDAQ:CSWC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The asset manager reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $55.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.36 million. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 39.95%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capital Southwest Corporation will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.61%.

Several research analysts have commented on CSWC shares. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Capital Southwest from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut Capital Southwest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.30.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalizations and growth capital investments.

