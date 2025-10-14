VICI Properties Inc. $VICI Shares Acquired by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,081 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the second quarter worth $33,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the first quarter worth $35,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 171.3% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.75 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:VICI opened at $30.94 on Tuesday. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.98 and a fifty-two week high of $34.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.72.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 70.20%.The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. VICI Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.370 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 18th. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

