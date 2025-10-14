Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Purchases 581 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,778 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 581 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for 0.8% of Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $35,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 234.4% in the 1st quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. MRA Advisory Group lifted its position in Netflix by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 919 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in Netflix by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 441,861 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $412,059,000 after buying an additional 130,946 shares during the last quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. lifted its position in Netflix by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. now owns 1,495 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 989 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $1,219.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $518.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.94, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,211.81 and its 200 day moving average is $1,171.80. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $677.88 and a twelve month high of $1,341.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.88 earnings per share. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,172.51, for a total value of $3,048,526.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,327,734.41. The trade was a 41.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,153.52, for a total value of $274,537.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,100 shares of company stock valued at $122,710,980. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on NFLX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Netflix from $1,500.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Netflix from $1,514.00 to $1,515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective (up previously from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,425.00 price objective (up previously from $1,200.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,337.63.

View Our Latest Research Report on Netflix

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.