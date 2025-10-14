Moran Wealth Management LLC Buys 254 Shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited $AXS

Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC owned 0.11% of Axis Capital worth $9,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Axis Capital by 1,542.9% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Axis Capital by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Axis Capital by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Axis Capital by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Axis Capital by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Axis Capital from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 target price on shares of Axis Capital in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Axis Capital from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Axis Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Axis Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.29.

Axis Capital Price Performance

Shares of AXS stock opened at $97.47 on Tuesday. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $77.21 and a 12-month high of $107.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.65 and a 200-day moving average of $97.95.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.41. Axis Capital had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Axis Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Axis Capital’s payout ratio is 16.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axis Capital

In related news, Director Henry B. Smith sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total value of $345,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 47,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,666,597.65. This represents a 6.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel J. Draper sold 4,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.57, for a total transaction of $420,038.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 16,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,366.33. The trade was a 20.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,205 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,048 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Axis Capital Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

