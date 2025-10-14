Boston Trust Walden Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers Inc $CNS

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Inc (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 922,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,464 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 1.81% of Cohen & Steers worth $69,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 345.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 383 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Cohen & Steers by 101.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 654 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Cohen & Steers by 36.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 992 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CNS shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Cohen & Steers from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Cohen & Steers from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.33.

CNS stock opened at $66.74 on Tuesday. Cohen & Steers Inc has a one year low of $64.29 and a one year high of $110.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.47.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 29.82%.The company had revenue of $135.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Cohen & Steers’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is currently 78.73%.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company, which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

