Wealthstar Advisors LLC Invests $206,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 175.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 58.2% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,112,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 459.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $293.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $223.65 and a 12 month high of $296.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $289.56 and its 200 day moving average is $274.90.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

