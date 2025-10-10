Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF Stake Lessened by Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 156,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,048 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000.
Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $23.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $23.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.70.
Schwab International Equity ETF Profile
Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.
