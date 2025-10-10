Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI Shares Sold by Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC

Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,667 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. Motorola Solutions comprises 0.9% of Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 35.1% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 89.5% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 88.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 100,893 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,172,000 after purchasing an additional 47,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 9.2% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,304 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO John P. Molloy sold 37,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.38, for a total value of $17,345,723.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 59,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,432,080.64. This represents a 38.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.43, for a total transaction of $825,231.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 14,542 shares in the company, valued at $7,059,123.06. This represents a 10.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 248,493 shares of company stock worth $116,848,278 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

MSI stock opened at $457.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $388.90 and a fifty-two week high of $507.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $464.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $435.10. The stock has a market cap of $76.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.97.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 134.30%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Motorola Solutions has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.820-3.870 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 14.880-14.980 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0109 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.10%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $495.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $511.00 to $509.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $513.78.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

