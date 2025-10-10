Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 54.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COF. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 57.3% during the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 5,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 311.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after buying an additional 8,432 shares during the period. Financial Security Advisor Inc. increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.5% during the second quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 2,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 385.9% during the second quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 78,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,659,000 after buying an additional 62,185 shares during the period. Finally, Court Place Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $406,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Michael Zamsky sold 5,515 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.59, for a total transaction of $1,155,888.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 27,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,735,220.76. The trade was a 16.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 2,000 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.99, for a total transaction of $423,980.00. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 98,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,878,047.14. The trade was a 1.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,103,824. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of COF opened at $210.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $134.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.18. Capital One Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $143.22 and a twelve month high of $232.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $219.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.98.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $3.55. The company had revenue of $12.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 123.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COF. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Capital One Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.44.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

