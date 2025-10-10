Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,230 iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF $EFV

Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Point Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 47.2% in the second quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after buying an additional 29,259 shares during the last quarter. MA Private Wealth raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 393,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,006,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 29.7% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 164,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,472,000 after buying an additional 37,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

BATS:EFV opened at $67.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.48. The firm has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $51.05 and a 1-year high of $66.83.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.