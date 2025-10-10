NavPoint Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 762 Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

NavPoint Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Rice Partnership LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 84.3% in the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 83.8% in the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $293.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $223.65 and a 52 week high of $296.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

