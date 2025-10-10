Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF $EFV

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 47.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 91,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,259 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises 2.3% of Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $5,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 11,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 29.6%

BATS EFV opened at $67.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.48. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $51.05 and a twelve month high of $66.83.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.