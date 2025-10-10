3Chopt Investment Partners LLC Acquires 1,900 Shares of Citigroup Inc. $C

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 13.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 6.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,101,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,769 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 1.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,427,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,153,000 after purchasing an additional 195,013 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 3.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,839,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,466,000 after purchasing an additional 592,820 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 179.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,534,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,790,000 after purchasing an additional 9,334,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 13,713,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,523,000 after buying an additional 6,026,268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

C opened at $95.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.51 and a fifty-two week high of $105.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.96 and its 200 day moving average is $83.58. The stock has a market cap of $176.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $21.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 8.44%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.45%.

Several brokerages recently commented on C. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Evercore ISI set a $77.00 target price on Citigroup in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Citigroup from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.68.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total value of $271,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,456. The trade was a 58.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

