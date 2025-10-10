Ramirez Asset Management Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,724 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Salesforce by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,913,628 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $23,592,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,942 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 6.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 9,258,518 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,484,616,000 after buying an additional 600,386 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,014,148 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,419,037,000 after acquiring an additional 437,435 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,039,196,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,362,035 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,707,316,000 after purchasing an additional 295,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce stock opened at $244.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $244.86 and a 200 day moving average of $259.25. The stock has a market cap of $233.16 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.19. Salesforce Inc. has a one year low of $226.48 and a one year high of $369.00.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. Salesforce had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 16.87%.The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 17th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.40, for a total transaction of $558,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,958,834,236.40. The trade was a 0.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Blair Kirk bought 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $254.66 per share, with a total value of $865,844.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,819.84. This represents a 801.89% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,750 shares of company stock worth $19,634,805. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Salesforce from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Twenty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.89.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

