Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIGI

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIGI. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $77,043,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3,292.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 741,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,507,000 after purchasing an additional 719,730 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,298,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,476,000 after acquiring an additional 540,548 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,876,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,601,000 after acquiring an additional 422,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 751,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,314,000 after acquiring an additional 201,433 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VIGI opened at $90.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $74.27 and a 12 month high of $91.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.63.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.3627 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

