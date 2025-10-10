Head-To-Head Review: Tamboran Resources (TBN) versus Its Rivals

Tamboran Resources (NYSE:TBN – Get Free Report) is one of 21 publicly-traded companies in the “OIL – INTL INTGD” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Tamboran Resources to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Tamboran Resources and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tamboran Resources 1 1 3 1 2.67 Tamboran Resources Competitors 479 1777 1996 120 2.40

Tamboran Resources presently has a consensus price target of $34.75, indicating a potential upside of 21.46%. As a group, “OIL – INTL INTGD” companies have a potential upside of 21.11%. Given Tamboran Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tamboran Resources is more favorable than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

36.0% of shares of all “OIL – INTL INTGD” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Tamboran Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of shares of all “OIL – INTL INTGD” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Tamboran Resources and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tamboran Resources N/A -$36.90 million -11.35 Tamboran Resources Competitors $85.67 billion $5.78 billion -14.78

Tamboran Resources’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Tamboran Resources. Tamboran Resources is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Tamboran Resources and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tamboran Resources N/A -7.31% -6.28% Tamboran Resources Competitors 2.85% 8.69% 3.97%

Risk & Volatility

Tamboran Resources has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tamboran Resources’ peers have a beta of 0.71, suggesting that their average stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tamboran Resources peers beat Tamboran Resources on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Tamboran Resources Company Profile

Tamboran Resources Corporation, a natural gas company, focuses on developing unconventional gas resources in the northern territory of Australia. Its assets include a 25% non-operated working interest in EP 161; a 38.75% working interest in EPs 76, 98, and 117; and a 100% working interest in EPs 136 and 143, as well as EP (A) 197, located in the Betaloo Basin. Tamboran Resources Corporation was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

