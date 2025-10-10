Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 812,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,541 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of IFP Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $21,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 476.1% during the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 241.9% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 57.6% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $27.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.75. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $23.87 and a 52-week high of $29.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

