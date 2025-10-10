Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Has $762,000 Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCLT

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 17.1% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 8,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.3% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 99,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,422,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607 shares during the period. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 129.7% during the second quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $77.26 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $80.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.08.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3292 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

