Builders FirstSource, Inc. $BLDR Shares Sold by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth $31,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth $45,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 19.7% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 21.0% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 22.8% in the first quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLDR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Zelman & Associates reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird cut Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.29.

NYSE:BLDR opened at $127.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.60 and a 12 month high of $201.53.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 4.74%.Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.50 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

