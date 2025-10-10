Tectonic Advisors LLC Has $731,000 Position in DTE Energy Company $DTE

Tectonic Advisors LLC lowered its position in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DTE. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in DTE Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,836,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $253,979,000 after buying an additional 9,664 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in DTE Energy by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,612,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,019,000 after buying an additional 637,378 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in DTE Energy by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,405,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $194,341,000 after buying an additional 512,567 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in DTE Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,316,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $181,978,000 after buying an additional 9,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in DTE Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,173,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,221,000 after buying an additional 13,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at DTE Energy

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total transaction of $224,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 4,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,621.09. This represents a 27.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $140.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.83. DTE Energy Company has a 12-month low of $115.59 and a 12-month high of $143.79. The firm has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.01). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 10.16%.The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy Company will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.00.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

