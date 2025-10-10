Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Stock Unloaded Rep. Julie Johnson

Representative Julie Johnson (D-Texas) recently sold shares of Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST). In a filing disclosed on October 07th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Monster Beverage stock on September 25th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MERRILL LYNCH LONG TERM GROWTH” account.

Representative Julie Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ameren (NYSE:AEE) on 9/25/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) on 9/25/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) on 9/25/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) on 9/25/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) on 9/25/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) on 9/25/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) on 9/25/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) on 9/25/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR) on 9/25/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) on 9/25/2025.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $69.03 on Friday. Monster Beverage Corporation has a 52-week low of $45.70 and a 52-week high of $69.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.10 and a 200 day moving average of $61.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.40 billion, a PE ratio of 42.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MNST shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $56.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $68.00 price objective on Monster Beverage and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MNST

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

In related news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $637,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 51,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,262,402.43. This trade represents a 16.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monster Beverage

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNST. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 49.0% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 1,338.7% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Representative Johnson

Julie Johnson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Johnson (Democratic Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Julie Johnson earned a B.A. in history and government from the University of Texas at Austin in 1987 and a J.D. from the University of Houston Law Center in 1991. Johnson’s career experience includes working as an attorney.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

