Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stock Unloaded Rep. Julie Johnson

Representative Julie Johnson (D-Texas) recently sold shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). In a filing disclosed on October 07th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Colgate-Palmolive stock on September 25th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MERRILL LYNCH LONG TERM GROWTH” account.

Representative Julie Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ameren (NYSE:AEE) on 9/25/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) on 9/25/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) on 9/25/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) on 9/25/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) on 9/25/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) on 9/25/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) on 9/25/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) on 9/25/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) on 9/25/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR) on 9/25/2025.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

NYSE:CL opened at $77.82 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 52 week low of $77.09 and a 52 week high of $102.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.99.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 377.63% and a net margin of 14.55%.The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.43%.

Institutional Trading of Colgate-Palmolive

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 12,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on CL. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.23.

About Representative Johnson

Julie Johnson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Johnson (Democratic Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Julie Johnson earned a B.A. in history and government from the University of Texas at Austin in 1987 and a J.D. from the University of Houston Law Center in 1991. Johnson’s career experience includes working as an attorney.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

