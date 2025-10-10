Golden Reserve Retirement LLC Makes New $647,000 Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Golden Reserve Retirement LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.2% of Golden Reserve Retirement LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. CHB Investment Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. CHB Investment Group LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $617.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $598.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $558.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $442.80 and a 52-week high of $619.59.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

