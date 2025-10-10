Ashford Advisors LLC Has $15.86 Million Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF $ACWI

Ashford Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up 3.7% of Ashford Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Ashford Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $15,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,760,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,857,000 after acquiring an additional 31,320 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 22.0% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,358,000 after acquiring an additional 6,752 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 90.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,359,000 after acquiring an additional 38,148 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $139.35 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $101.25 and a one year high of $140.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.93.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

