Vanguard Extended Market ETF $VXF Shares Sold by Trevian Wealth Management LLC

Trevian Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,177 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises about 4.0% of Trevian Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Trevian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $6,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 152.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,081,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,491,000 after buying an additional 1,257,230 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 103.0% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,583,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,693,000 after buying an additional 803,373 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,314,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,443,000 after buying an additional 156,870 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,243,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,713,000 after buying an additional 43,579 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,182,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,685,000 after buying an additional 24,472 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

VXF stock opened at $211.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $205.73 and a 200-day moving average of $190.14. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.68 and a fifty-two week high of $214.27.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

